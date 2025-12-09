Arrivabene questions Ferrari’s Hamilton gamble

Doubt is swirling around Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari future amid a disastrous first season in red and raging whispers that he may not return in 2026.

Former team boss Maurizio Arrivabene told Leo Turrini he understands the disappointment. "I know how difficult it is to win in F1, so I’ll refrain from judging who is there now," he told Quotidiano.

"But Lewis isn’t finished. He’s still competitive. It’s just that you only bring in someone like Hamilton if you can give him a competitive car. He needs the right equipment.

"If you don’t have that, don’t hire him. It’s not a criticism, it’s common sense."

It comes as an awkward post-chequer Abu Dhabi radio exchange between Hamilton and race engineer Riccardo Adami went viral. Hamilton, who had already snapped "Stop confirming!" during the race, offered a heartfelt post-flag message: "Long season, guys.

"I’ll always fight for you guys."

Silence followed. "Did you get that message? The one time you don’t reply," he asked. Adami eventually came back: "Sorry, we were talking. Thank you very much, Grazie mille."

Team principal Frederic Vasseur insists the public sees only one side of Hamilton. "Lewis is completely different behind closed doors," he told Canal Plus.

"Half an hour later in the debrief he is much more constructive. Drivers who push us to our limits are our greatest motivation."

Vasseur also addressed the wider sense of instability at Maranello.

"At Ferrari, if FP1 is good you’re world champion - if FP1 is bad you have to fire half the team," he smiled. "My job is to calm everyone down, lift spirits, and smooth out the extremes.

"I knew what I was signing up for."

Arrivabene, however, remains unwavering in his admiration for Charles Leclerc. "I adore him," he said.

"He’s a great driver and he always proves it. One day he’ll become world champion. With Ferrari? I hope so, but I don’t know. He’ll definitely win the championship."