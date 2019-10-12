Magnussen helping father keep racing

Mexican GP || October 26 || 13h10 (Local time)

21 October 2019 - 15:31
Jan Magnussen says his son Kevin will help him keep racing.

After many years racing sports cars with Corvette, former F1 driver Jan Magnussen is leaving the marque.

"I am talking to Kevin about the situation and the direction I should take and the opportunities that are there," 46-year-old Magnussen told TV2.

"He helps me as best he can, although his contacts are in Formula 1 and I don’t think I’m getting a Formula 1 seat," he joked.

"But I use all the tools I have, and if he knows some things I do not then he is telling me."

