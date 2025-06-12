Losing in 2025 will not be Verstappen’s fault - Alonso

If Max Verstappen does not win a fifth consecutive drivers’ world championship this year, it will not be his fault.

That’s the view of Fernando Alonso, who - despite their 16 year age gap - clearly gets along well with the Dutchman.

Two-time champion Alonso, 43, also admires his rival.

"He’s always having his best season to date - every year," the Spaniard told DAZN.

"Last year, he didn’t have the most dominant car, and yet he still won the championship with two or three races to go. This year, he doesn’t even have the second or third best car, and he’s still fighting.

"He’s always at the top level, but it’s another thing for Red Bull to now give him a car that allows him to fight for the championship. But you can never doubt Max," Alonso added.

Indeed, McLaren is clearly dominating in 2025, with Verstappen placed P3 in the drivers’ standings - almost 50 points behind the championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher is pessimistic about the quadruple world champion’s chances.

"I think Max winning the title this year is out of reach," he told Sky Deutschland.

"Max can make the difference, but not always, and the car isn’t pulling its weight, and unfortunately the team isn’t pulling its weight. Max can’t bridge a gap like this over a longer period.

"He won’t have a chance against McLaren unless the two McLaren drivers shoot each other down."

Schumacher thinks McLaren, having dominated in Barcelona, are clearly the favourites for this weekend’s Canadian GP.

"I’d almost say they can only beat themselves," said the German. "I think Verstappen will get a bit closer there because the Red Bull is a bit more demanding on the tyres, but that doesn’t mean McLaren - the all-rounder - won’t still be the best."