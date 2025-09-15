Ferrari ’jealous of the past’ - Montezemolo

Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has accused the fabled Maranello marque of trying to erase him from its history.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport while promoting a new documentary about his life, the 78-year-old lamented that Ferrari has distanced itself from his ultra-successful era of leadership.

"There’s something broken that still hasn’t been mended between you and Ferrari," the interviewer suggested, noting that Montezemolo was not permitted to film at Maranello and that photographs of him have disappeared from the company museum.

"I also say it in the film - jealousy of the past is a bad thing," Montezemolo replied.

Montezemolo, who led Ferrari through the Schumacher era until his ousting in 2014, has become one of the Scuderia’s sharpest critics in recent years.

He continues to argue that the team lacks direction and leadership.

"Today there’s no leadership and, above all, there’s no soul," he said.

"I don’t know (Frederic) Vasseur and I don’t criticise him, but I see a lonely man. Too many changes - the team needs stability.

"I remember when Fiat wanted me to fire Todt, but I refused. I said, ’If he leaves, I’ll leave too.’"

Ferrari has not responded to Montezemolo’s latest remarks.