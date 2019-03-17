GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 06h10

Liberty to get tough in F1 negotiations

"If you consult all the teams, it will never work"

By GMM

16 March 2019 - 14:59
Negotiations over the next Concorde Agreement look to be heating up.

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said the biggest "negative" of the Liberty Media era at present is "the missing regulations" for 2021.

"In my opinion, there is too much compromise," he told Der Spiegel.

"If you consult all the teams, it will never work. Liberty and the FIA have to sit down, decide and then enforce something. Otherwise it will never work," said Marko.

And it seems that Greg Maffei, the chief executive of Liberty Media, is starting to agree.

"Chase (Carey) has tried to take a very conciliatory, constructive tone to bring it all forward and we tried not to draw any lines in the sand but we will see, it may yet come to that," he is quoted by Forbes’ F1 business journalist Christian Sylt.

The FIA is also speeding up. President Jean Todt announced in Melbourne that the proposed 2021 regulations will be presented to the teams during meetings in London on March 26.

He is hoping the new rules entice new teams to join the grid.

"Of course we would like to have additional manufacturers, just as I would like to have 12 teams," he said.

