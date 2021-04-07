Emilia-Romagna GP || April 18 || 15h00 (Local time)

18-inch tyres ’feel good already’ - Alonso

"It is at an encouraging stage of development"

7 April 2021
Pirelli’s 18-inch tyres for 2022 "feel good already", two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has revealed.

After the 2021 season opener, Ferrari and Alpine stayed behind in Bahrain to help Pirelli develop the new low-profile tyres for next season.

"The new tyres feel good already," Spaniard Alonso said. "It is at an encouraging stage of development."

As for Alpine, however, executive director Marcin Budkowski is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint as admitting that the French team is "still two or three tenths behind to fight with the teams we thought we would fight with" in 2021.

