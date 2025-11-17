Leclerc needs ’plan B’ after Elkann comments

Ralf Schumacher says Charles Leclerc should seriously consider alternatives as Ferrari’s internal turmoil continues to escalate.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, Schumacher argued that John Elkann’s explosive criticism - widely interpreted as being aimed primarily at Lewis Hamilton - should still prompt Leclerc to question his long-term position.

"If I were Charles Leclerc, I’d definitely ask what the point of this is," Schumacher said.

"He’s doing a fantastic job, he’s likeable, he fits Ferrari. I’d send my manager over and ask what’s going on. In situations like this I’ve always had a plan B, and I’d do the same in his position."

He said Hamilton, meanwhile, has not delivered what Ferrari expected.

"I believe this is the most expensive personnel decision Ferrari has made in a long time," Schumacher continued. "His performance isn’t up to par. Lewis Hamilton simply isn’t good enough. I think Ferrari expected more - Elkann expected more.

"The name drove the share price up, but unfortunately, the results didn’t."

Leclerc’s own management, led by Nicolas Todt, recently hinted in the international press that all options must be kept open, fuelling the idea that the Monegasque may eventually look elsewhere if the situation at Maranello deteriorates further.

As for the title fight, Schumacher warned that the tension inside McLaren is now visibly rising.

"The two McLaren drivers aren’t getting along very well at the moment - you can tell," he said. "Everyone is fighting for the World Championship and nobody wants to let it slip. They could easily collide in a corner."

He said another Max Verstappen comeback is unlikely unless others get between the McLarens.

"Under normal circumstances it’s hardly possible," Schumacher concluded. "Maybe Mercedes can get between them, and if Max then has a great race he has an outside chance - but that’s all it is."