Hamilton talk grows as Ralf pushes Bearman option

Ralf Schumacher has ignited a storm around Ferrari by suggesting the team should consider replacing Lewis Hamilton with rising star Oliver Bearman.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland in the wake of Ferrari president John Elkann’s public criticism of the drivers, Schumacher said the 20-year-old Haas rookie represents a far better long-term investment.

"Ferrari has a young Bearman up its sleeve who’s doing wonders with the Haas. And he costs a fraction of what Lewis Hamilton does," he said, adding that Hamilton earns "high double-digit figures".

Schumacher doubts the seven-time world champion - who turns 41 before the 2026 season - can still reverse his form.

"Somehow you get the feeling that the film has become almost a bit too fast for him," he said. "He needs too much energy to put in a fast lap. He has to give more than 100 percent to get past Leclerc, and that leads to mistakes."

Hamilton’s error-ridden Brazilian GP only strengthened that view.

"He can’t get the car under control, makes mistakes, and gets penalised," Schumacher added.

"If I were a manager, I would say ’He’s not working out, so I’d rather put my faith in a young, talented driver like Bearman.’"

On Sky’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher repeated his view that paying Hamilton out "would not be an unusual solution - Ferrari has done that before."

A Ferrari spokesperson, meanwhile, insisted Elkann’s "talk less" message was in fact "constructive", not critical or hostile.

Others in the paddock weighed in as the speculation intensifies.

Dutch commentator Olav Mol told Ziggo Sport that while Hamilton’s season has been "quite disappointing", Bearman’s momentum is impossible to ignore.

"Bearman has already scored four points in a row with that Haas," he said.

"Something will only happen if Hamilton drops out. If Hamilton says he can’t handle it anymore, then Bearman is the ideal successor. He’s the crown prince."

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos said Elkann’s outburst reveals "serious irritation" inside Maranello.

"They happily pay Hamilton EUR 2.5 million every weekend, but he’s giving nothing in return," he said. "They really need a miracle."

And Christian Danner told Motorsport-Magazin that Hamilton’s overall focus appears to have shifted. "There’s just too much going on right now," he said. "He doesn’t seem as focused on what’s happening on the track anymore."

Danner also doubts Hamilton can shape Ferrari in the way he once imagined.

"I don’t believe Hamilton can change Ferrari the way he envisioned," he said. "He’s not a team architect. He can inspire the team, but he doesn’t shape it."