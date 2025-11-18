Hakkinen daughter could make it to F1 - Salo

Mika Salo believes Ella Hakkinen has taken a "significant" step toward a possible Formula 1 future after being signed to McLaren’s Driver Development Programme - and says there is no reason she could not become the first woman in decades to race in F1.

McLaren has confirmed it is expanding its F1 Academy presence for 2026 while adding 14-year-old Hakkinen - daughter of two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen - to its junior roster. She will begin single-seater testing ahead of a planned 2027 debut.

Speaking to Iltalehti, former F1 driver Salo said he has been impressed by her pace in karting.

"Ella has been really fast, incredibly fast," said the former Toyota and Ferrari driver. "She has been able to compete seriously against the boys. It was just a matter of time," Salo said of the McLaren agreement.

He described entry into a works academy as a decisive career move.

"Nowadays it’s really hard to get ahead if you’re not in a team’s junior program. It’s pretty much impossible," he said. "Of course, you can get financial support from there, but you can also get help with training and, for example, mental and physical coaching. In the best teams, you can get advice on absolutely everything."

When Asked directly whether Hakkinen could one day reach Formula 1, Salo was unequivocal.

"If the speed is good enough, why not?" he answered.

"She can drive there just as well as the men. That’s not a problem, but Ella is a young girl, so she still has a long way to go before she can compete in F1."

Salo said joining McLaren gives her the correct foundation for that path.

"Now we are on the right track," he concluded.