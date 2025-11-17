Horner could re-emerge at Ferrari - Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed the latest wave of wild speculation linking him - and ousted Red Bull boss Christian Horner - with a supposed Aston Martin buy-in.

Blick reporter Roger Benoit, a long-time confidant of Ecclestone, spent several days with the 95-year-old at his ranch in Amparo after the Brazilian GP, where the former F1 chief said even he can’t believe the rumours circulating about him.

"How old do I have to get before these rumours about me finally stop?" Ecclestone joked, after spotting an online montage of himself and Horner photoshopped into Aston Martin green.

According to Benoit, Ecclestone was shown headlines alleging he and Horner were preparing to buy into the Silverstone based team - an idea he dismissed instantly.

"Another team I was supposed to buy with Horner," he said, bemused. "But didn’t technical genius Adrian Newey leave Red Bull for Aston Martin because he didn’t want to work with Horner anymore?"

As for where Horner could resurface, Ecclestone offered one provocative thought - the currently-chaotic Ferrari.

"I wouldn’t rule out Ferrari!" he smiled. "It’s complete chaos there. And (John) Elkann is even insulting his two drivers now."

According to Benoit, Ecclestone still spends hours each day on his iPad reviewing global press reports sent from his London office.