Wolff: You have to give young drivers time to develop

Russian F1 commentator Alexey Popov has ridiculed suggestions that Kimi Antonelli has "broken" Lewis Hamilton’s rookie-season points record, calling the comparison meaningless.

At Interlagos, the 19-year-old Mercedes rookie moved to 122 points - surpassing seven time world champion Hamilton’s 109-point rookie haul from 2007.

But Popov pointed out the obvious - the points system is completely different.

"My friends, are you crazy?" he said during a stream on The Lights Go Out. "Lewis had 109 points when they gave 10 points for a win. Now they give 25!

"I’m not downplaying Kimi. He’s great, but..."

Antonelli sits seventh in the world championship after Brazil - just behind his Mercedes predecessor Hamilton, who is struggling during his first season at Ferrari.

Hamilton himself was far more generous, using the moment to back F1’s new generation - and swipe at some ex-drivers turned pundits.

"It’s great to see young people step up," said the 40-year-old.

"I remember being one of them in 2007. The pressure is pretty high, and these guys are bombarded with questions and messages on social media. But they handle it very well.

"Even after I retire, I’ll continue to support young people. You hear a lot of negativity from some of the older drivers who haven’t achieved much. I love seeing these guys working tirelessly, doing everything with a smile and achieving success."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, urged caution after watching hype turn into hostility at times for his young charge in 2025.

"You have to give young drivers time to develop," he said, when asked about Antonelli’s return from a mid-season slump. "With these highly complex cars and tyre management that even veterans don’t always understand, that doesn’t happen overnight."

Wolff said the biggest threat to Antonelli’s trajectory is expectation itself.

"In Italy he was already being hailed as a legend - completely inappropriate for someone who has only driven 20 Grands Prix," Wolff warned. "And it’s not good for Kimi."