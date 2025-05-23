Leclerc backs Vasseur as Ferrari rumours swirl

Charles Leclerc has dismissed bubbling speculation that he might be getting tired of racing in red.

The 27-year-old - now in his seventh season with the Italian team - has seemed increasingly frustrated with not having a championship-winning car at his disposal.

Already, voices in the Italian media are calling on Ferrari to give up on the 2025 car and put full focus into the all-new 2026 project. Leclerc agrees that a decision to either continue or abandon 2025 car development will be taken after the new front wing regulations take effect next week in Barcelona.

"Probably Fred will have to make the decision whether it’s the right time to move on and prepare next season," he said.

"What is wrong with this car? I wish I knew."

’Fred’, of course, is team boss Frederic Vasseur, who although historically very close to Leclerc is also coming under intense scrutiny in the Italian press.

Mattia Binotto, who knows the Maranello axe very well, told Corriere dello Sport: "The scapegoat criterion is in force at Ferrari, but it doesn’t solve the problem."

Leclerc denies Vasseur might even be losing his personal support.

"I’ve always said that I have total confidence in Fred and I really think he’s the person who can bring Ferrari back to the top of the top," the Monegasque told L’Equipe.

"He’s really the person who can make it win. I’ve always said that and I really hope that we’ll succeed in bringing Ferrari back to the top together."

As for the rumours swirling around his general patience with Ferrari, Vasseur insisted to the iconic French sports daily: "I’m not thinking about leaving Ferrari.

"Not at all."