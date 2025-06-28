Lance Stroll hits back at his latest F1 critics

Lance Stroll has hit back at the latest negative reports about his performances and future in Formula 1.

With George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and even Max Verstappen all linked with Aston Martin for 2026, some are suggesting it is time for Stroll’s father, team owner Lawrence Stroll, to oust his own 26-year-old son.

Many are pointing out not only Stroll’s ongoing deficit to his teammate Fernando Alonso, but also his notable bad mood with the media and public.

"Would I keep him for 2026 if I were in charge at Aston Martin?" former F1 driver Timo Glock told Sky Deutschland. "No.

"Aston Martin needs a different approach if it wants to succeed."

The Silverstone based team’s bosses, including Adrian Newey, have defended Stroll, who according to Aston Martin is firmly under contract for 2026.

And when asked about opinions like Glock’s, Stroll declared in Austria: "Opinions are very short-sighted in Formula 1.

"If you have two good races, you’re the best driver in the world. If you have two bad races, you shouldn’t be racing anymore and you’re just sh*t.

"I think that’s how it’s always been here, and that’s how it always will be," the Canadian added.

When Stroll missed the Spanish GP for wrist surgery, there were suggestions - only half-heartedly denied by Aston Martin - that he had thrown a post-qualifying temper tantrum.

His critics also attacked his notably bad-tempered appearance at the FIA press conference for his home race in Montreal recently.

"When you have a bad day, you don’t enjoy it," Stroll admits. "And you enjoy it when things are going well.

"It’s that simple."