Verstappen admits Red Bull not ready to win yet

Max Verstappen has conceded that Red Bull is unlikely to fight for victories at the start of the 2026 season, despite a surprisingly smooth debut for its all-new Red Bull-Ford power unit.

Speaking to Viaplay ahead of the trip to Melbourne, the four-time world champion struck a realistic tone.

"I don’t think we’ll be fighting for the win right now," Verstappen said. "We still have a step to take. We’re working on it."

Red Bull’s first in-house engine program, developed in partnership with Ford, has exceeded many external expectations - and, by some accounts, even internal ones.

New teammate Isack Hadjar admitted that confidence within the team was not always high over the winter.

"At the end of last season, expectations were not too positive," Hadjar said. "Let’s just say the rumours within the team were not too positive. And then in Barcelona we could still drive 110 laps on the first day."

Verstappen acknowledged that some rivals had anticipated reliability trouble.

"Some people probably thought our new engine would just explode on the track," he said. "But we did a great job and can be really proud of ourselves."

He described the overall winter period as encouraging from an operational standpoint.

"We had very few problems. It’s remarkable that we managed to organise everything so well with a completely new engine and many new people."

However, outright performance remains a work in progress, despite Toto Wolff declaring that Red Bull was clearly leading the way with its new engine.

"In terms of efficiency, we need to take another step to fight at the front," Verstappen said. "There are many things that need to be refined, and the engine is part of that."

Energy management under the new regulations is a particular focus, especially with Melbourne’s layout placing heavy demands on deployment and battery charging.

"Small details in the battery charging method can have a huge impact," the Dutchman explained. "We have to spend a lot of time on preparatory work in the simulator."

Verstappen also reiterated his broader reservations about the driving experience under the new rules.

"Some things make driving more fun, others less so," he said. "It’s important to enjoy your work. Even if you’re the best at what you do, you should enjoy it. If you don’t like what you do, nothing good will come of it."