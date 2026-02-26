Schumacher tips Antonelli for title, AI with mixed opinion

Ralf Schumacher believes Kimi Antonelli could be the surprise world champion of 2026 - and is less convinced McLaren will repeat its recent dominance.

Speaking to Sport Bild, the former grand prix winner dismissed the idea that George Russell is the leading Mercedes contender.

"I don’t believe that," Schumacher said when asked if Russell would be champion. "My personal favourite is - and this might sound crazy - Kimi Antonelli.

"He’s simply extremely talented. If he maintains his learning pace from the second half of the season, he’s the stronger player in my opinion. George had a great start last year, but then faded as his contract became more and more at stake."

On Sky Deutschland, Schumacher doubled down.

"It’s like looking into a crystal ball," he said, before committing: "Kimi Antonelli has the best chance at the moment, no question."

He cited Mercedes’ early pace under the new regulations.

"Mercedes now has two top drivers in George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. They have the best chances because the car was strong and fast from the outset."

Schumacher also expressed doubts that McLaren will immediately replicate its previous title-winning form.

"I can’t imagine McLaren’s dominance from last year will return immediately," he said.

However, he believes Italy also has reason for optimism.

"The same applies to Charles Leclerc and Ferrari," Schumacher added, placing the Monegasque among his championship favourites in what he expects to be a tightly contested, regulation-reset season.

Meanwhile, Auto Motor und Sport canvassed several AI tools for predictions ahead of Melbourne, producing mixed results.

ChatGPT ultimately leaned toward Max Verstappen, citing his consistency and Red Bull’s history of strong season starts. Microsoft’s Copilot favoured Russell, pointing to Mercedes’ apparent adaptation to the new rules, while Perplexity opted for Lando Norris on the basis of McLaren’s recent strength.

Bookmakers, however, currently list Russell as the narrow favourite for both the Australian opener and the 2026 drivers’ title.