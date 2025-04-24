Insiders tip imminent retirement for Hamilton

A surprise contender to potentially snap up Max Verstappen for 2026 has emerged.

Observant reporters in Saudi Arabia last weekend heard Fernando Alonso list three leading candidates in the event that the reigning world champion quits Red Bull.

"The teams that are being mentioned are Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari, as your colleague said," he told Sky Italia’s Vicky Piria.

Charles Leclerc is the firmly established and on-form Ferrari driver, so Verstappen arriving would almost certainly require Lewis Hamilton to retire after just a single season in red.

Ralf Schumacher, the younger brother of Ferrari’s most successful driver in history, Michael, thinks it really is possible that 40-year-old Hamilton will step away.

"He just can’t handle the car," the former Formula 1 driver told Sky Deutschland. "We talk a lot about Lando Norris, but it’s worse with Lewis.

"He’s really slumped," Schumacher added. "Obviously, for some reason, it’s just not working out.

"I know from my own experience - if things continue like this, it’s no fun anymore. Then he’ll wake up one morning and think ’Why am I doing this to myself?’ I’m not having fun anymore and I’m getting in the way of my team’."

While Schumacher’s view might seem radical, the German thinks there are plenty of reasons why an off-form seven time world champion could jump out of a contract ahead of time.

Imagining Hamilton’s conversation with himself, Schumacher said: "I want to live my life now, I’m 40 years old, I’m so rich."

The 6-time grand prix winner continued: "What Ferrari and Hamilton had planned is a huge project, but at the moment, he’s a long way from Leclerc. I would never have thought it would be this extreme."

Sport1 also quotes Schumacher as saying: "Lewis seems desperate and confused, both in what he says and in his body language. I hope he turns things around, but I fear he’ll hang up his helmet before his contract ends."

If Hamilton does retire, a top candidate to replace him must surely be Max Verstappen. Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko agrees with Schumacher’s view about the British driver.

"Hamilton does indeed seem desperate. But I believe he’s waiting for 2026, hoping that Ferrari will not only hit the jackpot with that car, but also that it will be a car that he can handle better," said the Austrian.

Finally, former F1 driver Marc Surer thinks it’s possible Ferrari will also nudge Hamilton towards the exit.

"Whether Hamilton decides to retire is one thing," he said. "But at some point, merchandising sales will no longer matter to Ferrari because the success is lacking.

"Then Ferrari will ask Lewis if he wants to retire - especially because they know that a certain Max Verstappen might be on the market."