Colapinto needs ’big money’ to oust Jack Doohan

Franco Colapinto’s Argentine sponsors might need to write another big cheque in order to oust rookie Jack Doohan from his race seat at Alpine.

Advised by Flavio Briatore, the team forked out millions to secure Colapinto on loan from Williams for this year and beyond - triggering intense rumours that Doohan’s days are numbered.

"I don’t want to be as harsh as Dr (Helmut) Marko and call Doohan a C-grade driver," Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland, "but in my opinion he is not good enough for Formula 1.

"It is too early to say for sure. He has a very experienced teammate in (Pierre) Gasly, who is also settled in the team and is supported. That is why (criticising Doohan) may sound harsh and unfair," the former F1 driver added.

"But I would say that compared to other rookies, Doohan doesn’t look like someone who will fight for the world title at some point."

Alpine reserve Colapinto’s sponsor Mercado Libre is already featured on the 2025 car, but rumours swirled in Saudi Arabia that another of the 21-year-old’s backers may have missed a payment.

At the same time, reports suggested Doohan has been given at least until the summer to remain in his cockpit.

"I don’t think he will be replaced without big money from Colapinto," said Schumacher, "especially as Jack has a big sponsor worth 10 million euros. That money would need to be replaced."