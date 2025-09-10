Hulkenberg hails ’machine’ Bortoleto amid Sauber shift

Nico Hulkenberg admits his rookie teammate Gabriel Bortoleto is increasingly setting the pace at Sauber.

The veteran German, who finally scored his first F1 podium earlier this season at Silverstone, has trailed the Brazilian 10-6 in qualifying so far this year. At Monza, 38-year-old Hulkenberg could only manage P12 while Bortoleto impressed with eighth.

"I think there’s more in it," Hulkenberg said. "I messed up the first lap in Q3, which left me vulnerable on the final run. I had to make up ground, which costs time."

Still, Hulkenberg is generous in his praise of Bortoleto, assisted into Formula 1 by former supremo Bernie Ecclestone and managed by Fernando Alonso.

"He’s just doing a really good job," Hulkenberg admitted.

"He’s a machine - churning out laps like a printer that never runs out of ink," he smiled. "He hardly makes mistakes, even as a rookie. He’s on a steep learning curve, but he’s definitely a driver of the future."

Bortoleto, 20, admitted he had been anxious about going up against such an experienced teammate. "I honestly thought, ’This is going to be tough,’" he said. "I’ve admired Nico since F2 and F3. I always thought, ’That guy is so fast.’

"This year I knew I had to push myself - to race for my life."

Still, the 20-year-old Brazilian stressed the fight is closer than it looks. "Honestly, it’s very close if you look at the data," Bortoleto explained.

"The midfield is so tight this year that every millisecond counts. We don’t ask each other for advice, but we look at each other’s data. We both want the same thing from the car, and that helps the team."

At Monza, former Williams boss Jost Capito even called Bortoleto "the best rookie of the season" on Sky Deutschland.

Meanwhile, team boss Mattia Binotto insists the Brazilian’s rise is no fluke. "We’re thrilled to have signed him," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "It’s easy to say today that he was good in F3 and F2, but we were the ones who signed him.

"He’s a hard worker, very fast, and already proven. He’ll become a top driver."

Binotto added that Audi, taking control of the team in 2026, is realistic about its first year - again with Hulkenberg and Bortoleto.

"We don’t expect great things, but the important thing is to grow and show progress. Nico is fast, consistent and a role model. Gabriel is learning calmly, without pressure. Together, they give credibility to the project."