Hamilton now linked with MotoGP team buy-in

Lewis Hamilton is the latest Formula 1 superstar to be connected with a potential move into MotoGP team ownership.

The seven-time world champion arrived at Monza last weekend on a Ducati with MotoGP-style livery and the number 1 on its nose, adding to his already-known love of two wheeled machinery and racing.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Hamilton is now among those exploring opportunities to buy into the series, following hot on the heels of speculation that Max Verstappen has also been in contact with satellite outfits about a possible takeover.

"Things could get even more explosive," wrote journalist Joel Lischka.

"Superstar and Verstappen’s favourite rival Lewis Hamilton is also reportedly eyeing the possibility of acquiring a MotoGP team. Verstappen vs Hamilton in the Motorcycle World Championship? That would be something."

The latest rumours all arrive as Liberty Media completed its acquisition of MotoGP’s promoter, while former Haas boss Gunther Steiner leads a consortium that has purchased the Tech3 KTM squad.

Steiner said: "This racing series is growing, and the arrival of Liberty Media is a very important step. They want this to work, and they’re going to invest heavily to make it happen.

"They already have a lot of experience through their expansions in Formula 1."