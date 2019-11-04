Hulkenberg and manager deny DTM switch rumours

Nico Hulkenberg has played down reports linking him with a switch to DTM in 2020.

The press on Sunday reported rumours in Austin that the Renault driver has definitely failed to secure a F1 race seat for 2020.

Instead, he has reportedly accepted an offer from BMW to switch to the German touring car series. Apparently, the news will be made official on Tuesday.

But Hulkenberg told Ziggo Sport: "Everyone thinks they know, but they don’t know anything. The news isn’t right and honestly it makes me laugh."

The German broadcaster RTL said Hulkenberg’s manager Raoul Spanger also denied the rumours.