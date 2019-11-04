Brazilian GP || November 17 || 15h10 (Local time)

Hulkenberg and manager deny DTM switch rumours

"The news isn’t right and honestly it makes me laugh"

Search

By GMM

4 November 2019 - 10:36
Hulkenberg and manager deny DTM (...)

Nico Hulkenberg has played down reports linking him with a switch to DTM in 2020.

The press on Sunday reported rumours in Austin that the Renault driver has definitely failed to secure a F1 race seat for 2020.

Instead, he has reportedly accepted an offer from BMW to switch to the German touring car series. Apparently, the news will be made official on Tuesday.

But Hulkenberg told Ziggo Sport: "Everyone thinks they know, but they don’t know anything. The news isn’t right and honestly it makes me laugh."

The German broadcaster RTL said Hulkenberg’s manager Raoul Spanger also denied the rumours.

keyboard_arrow_left

Ferrari hits back at ’cheating’ accusation

Kubica has ’interesting options’ for 2020

keyboard_arrow_right

Renault F1

More on Renault F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less