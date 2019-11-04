4 November 2019
Hulkenberg and manager deny DTM switch rumours
"The news isn’t right and honestly it makes me laugh"
Search
Nico Hulkenberg has played down reports linking him with a switch to DTM in 2020.
The press on Sunday reported rumours in Austin that the Renault driver has definitely failed to secure a F1 race seat for 2020.
Instead, he has reportedly accepted an offer from BMW to switch to the German touring car series. Apparently, the news will be made official on Tuesday.
But Hulkenberg told Ziggo Sport: "Everyone thinks they know, but they don’t know anything. The news isn’t right and honestly it makes me laugh."
The German broadcaster RTL said Hulkenberg’s manager Raoul Spanger also denied the rumours.
Renault F1
3 November 2019
add_circle Ricciardo defends bumpy Austin circuit
2 November 2019
add_circle Renault F1 Team confirms Pat Fry will join Enstone in 2020
2 November 2019
add_circle Renault ousts aerodynamics boss
31 October 2019
add_circle Hulkenberg doubts 2021 F1 return would be possible
More on Renault F1
Formula 1 news
4 November 2019
add_circle Kubica has ’interesting options’ for 2020
4 November 2019
add_circle Hulkenberg and manager deny DTM switch rumours
4 November 2019
add_circle Ferrari hits back at ’cheating’ accusation
3 November 2019
add_circle Race - US GP team quotes
3 November 2019