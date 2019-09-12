19 September 2019
Hulkenberg admits Haas an option for 2020
"Gunther and I have always had a good relationship"
Nico Hulkenberg has admitted that Haas could be an option for him in 2020.
The American team is expected to announce Kevin Magnussen’s next teammate in Singapore.
Team boss Gunther Steiner has said Haas is choosing between Hulkenberg, who has lost his place at Renault, and Magnussen’s current teammate Romain Grosjean.
"Gunther and I have always had a good relationship," Hulkenberg told the German broadcaster RTL.
"Before Haas arrived (in 2016), I was about to sign for them but finally I stayed at Force India," he added.
"So I have never worked with him before, but everything can change. I have no worries about it. Whether my journey takes me there or somewhere else, we’ll know soon."
