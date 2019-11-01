Hulkenberg admits Alfa Romeo last option for 2020

Nico Hulkenberg has revealed that he is "waiting" on an answer from Alfa Romeo.

Having lost his Renault seat for 2020, the German said this week that if he cannot find a seat elsewhere he is unlikely to ever return to Formula 1.

He has ruled out Williams and been overlooked by Haas and Red Bull, but is currently hoping his former junior category boss Frederic Vasseur signs him up for Alfa Romeo.

The obvious issue at Alfa Romeo is the team’s alliance with Ferrari. Kimi Raikkonen is already signed up for 2020, and Ferrari’s pick - Antonio Giovinazzi - looks set to keep his seat after improving in recent races.

Asked if he is confident about keeping the seat, the Italian said: "Yes, I need to be confident.

"I think the second part of the season was quite strong from my side. I need to just keep pushing like that and then we’ll see," Giovinazzi added.

Hulkenberg admitted in Austin that Alfa Romeo is his last remaining option to stay on the grid next year.

"We’ve talked a couple of times, now I’m waiting to see what they decide," he said.

Some have suggested a Ferrari test seat might be an option for Hulkenberg, but he says he is also not willing to be a reserve driver anywhere in pitlane.

"Maybe I won’t drive anything. At the moment it’s in the stars," said the 32-year-old.

Interestingly, rumours in Austin are linking Robert Kubica with the reserve seat at Alfa Romeo for 2020. The Pole is also linked with simular roles at Racing Point and Haas.