Horner ’sexting’ scandal woman resurfaces at Monza

Fiona Hewitson - once the executive assistant at the centre of Christian Horner’s downfall - has reappeared in the Formula 1 paddock.

Until now, British media in particular have avoided naming her. But Bild newspaper has not only published her name, but also photographs of Hewitson in Cadillac F1 team kit at Monza.

She was Horner’s long-time personal aide at Red Bull and the woman reportedly at the centre of the infamous ’sexts’ that triggered the political crisis ultimately leading to Horner’s dismissal as team principal earlier in 2025.

Now, Hewitson has resurfaced as executive assistant to Cadillac F1’s CEO Dan Towriss (photo), who is also at Monza with his wife. Bild described it as "a comeback that no one really expected."

Meanwhile, Horner himself is also being linked with a sensational return to Formula 1.

Initial speculation tied him with the new Cadillac project, but that chatter was silenced as soon as Hewitson’s move to Cadillac gained traction. Alpine has also been mentioned, perhaps in a new consortium alongside Bernie Ecclestone and Flavio Briatore.

But the latest and most intriguing whispers surround Aston Martin.

"There’s talk that Horner could not only become team boss, but also potentially participate financially," f1-insider.com reported. "Aston Martin has numerous shareholders, so an entry via this route is conceivable."

Such a move would even reunite Horner with Adrian Newey, who was similarly lured to Aston Martin with shares.

"A key topic in this regard is Lawrence Stroll," the report continued. "The billionaire and team owner is rumoured to be considering a medium-term retirement from Formula 1. In this case, a sale or partial sale of the team is conceivable, in which Horner could also play a role."

However, f1-insider.com also insisted its own sources deny the rumours.

"They apparently originated from a meeting between Horner and Aston Martin technical director Adrian Newey," it added. "However, the meeting was purely private. Former Mercedes engine boss Andy Cowell is and will remain the team principal of Aston Martin."