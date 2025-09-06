Wolff hints at short Russell deal as Antonelli struggles

George Russell looks set to accept only a short contract extension with Mercedes, as Toto Wolff keeps the door open for Max Verstappen in 2027.

Rumours of a standoff over contract length have swirled for weeks, with Russell preferring at least two years with an option while Wolff pushed for just another one-plus-one.

"There won’t be a big announcement about his contract, because it’s logical that we’ll extend it," Wolff said at Monza.

As for the speculation, he added: "We haven’t given very long contracts in the past and have kept them shorter. The longest we’ve ever given is two years, with an option. That’s a kind of Mercedes pattern.

"We were on a one-plus-one deal. That’s what we’ve always done. The drivers are under a lot of pressure, but if a driver says they’re faster on a two-year deal, that’s not the right approach."

Also in line for renewal is Kimi Antonelli - but the teenager continues to face growing scrutiny. A year on from his FP1 debut at Monza that ended in a high speed crash, the Italian - Lewis Hamilton’s successor in silver - again spun into the gravel in Friday practice.

Wolff admits Mercedes may have fuelled the Antonelli hype too quickly.

"He got in a Formula 1 car, drove a lap where everyone in the first two sectors called him a mini-Jesus, and then parked the car in the wall," the Austrian recalled of Monza 2024.

"That happens, but it was probably a mistake from us. Maybe we’ve had more moments than expected where we wanted to tear our hair out, but we remain committed to Kimi."

Mercedes communications chief Bradley Lord also acknowledged Antonelli’s confidence collapsed earlier this season.

"Unfortunately, with the modified rear suspension, he definitely lost confidence and trust in the car. And then, of course, it takes time for him to rebuild that," he told Sky Deutschland.

"The ingredients are there, we’re seeing some very strong moments. But at the moment, we’re just not managing to put everything together."

Former F1 driver Timo Glock agrees Antonelli now faces his toughest test yet.

"We don’t need to discuss the fact that he can drive a car," he said at Monza. "But there’s more to it than that. He has to learn to deal with all the trappings. He must now try to work his way out of this slump."