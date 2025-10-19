Apple deal ’super exciting’ as F1 targets US boom

Formula 1 will move from ESPN to Apple TV in the United States next season, after the tech giant confirmed an exclusive five-year broadcasting agreement reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The deal marks Apple’s most ambitious push yet into live sports and deepens its growing ties with Formula 1 following the box-office success of ’F1 The Movie’, which has become the highest-grossing sports film of all time.

Apple said the partnership would deliver "comprehensive coverage of Formula 1" for subscribers, including every practice, qualifying, sprint and grand prix, with select sessions available free on the Apple TV app.

"2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1 and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage in a way that only Apple can," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali hailed the deal as "an incredibly exciting partnership" that would strengthen the sport’s reach in America. "We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the US and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked," he said.

The agreement replaces ESPN’s long-running US rights and follows months of speculation about Apple’s interest, with industry insiders saying the deal’s value far surpasses the previous contract.

In Austin, Formula 1 team bosses welcomed the move.

"I think it’s very realistic," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown when asked if the deal could contribute to exponential growth in the US audience.

"They had a fantastic movie which kind of whet their appetite. If you think about the reach of the different platforms they have and the technology they have - and we’re in a very technology-driven sport - there’s a lot of enthusiasm. Eddie Cue has a lot of passion for Formula 1, and that always helps.

"We’re going to work with them closely and excited to see what next year looks like."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed: "Definitely believe this is going to be a big boost for us - not only in the United States, but also all around the world. When you have the buy-in from senior leaders like Eddie and his people, then we’re in a good place.

"It doesn’t go much better than Apple."

Laurent Mekies, of Red Bull, added: "The reach is going to be incredible. We’ve been trying to engage with the US fan base for so many years, and we feel it has picked up so well in the last few years. Then suddenly you discover a completely new land and new potentials with this deal with Apple.

"It’s super exciting for the fans."