Audi clarifies F1 concept car not 2026 racer

Audi has moved to clarify confusion about the show car revealed in Munich last week, after some observers assumed the striking machine represented at least a hint of the final 2026 challenger.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that the display model was built to the penultimate version of the FIA’s 2026 technical regulations - dubbed the ’Fangio V13’.

Audi F1 project boss Mattia Binotto warned against mistaking it for the real R26.

"The basic geometry of the individual legality boxes is correct, but our 2026 car will be significantly different from what was on stage," he said.

But while the bodywork shape was not representative, the paintwork was. AMuS says the titanium-silver nose, the vivid neon "Audi Red" tail section and exposed black carbon are authentic elements of the brand’s future identity.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner - who inherited the F1 commitment from his predecessors - said he has now fully embraced the project. "I hope my schedule will allow me to be in Melbourne next year," he said.

Binotto, meanwhile, said it is impossible to form any competitive expectations. "Normally, your goals are based on the previous year’s car. That’s not possible this time," he explained.

"We only hear rumours about combustion-engine horsepower numbers from the competition, but we don’t know how reliable they are. There are also claims that some cars are already four to six seconds quicker than the current FIA Fangio V12 model.

"That’s all very vague," added the Italian.

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley - Max Verstappen’s former long-time Red Bull colleague - admitted to De Telegraaf that he dreams of signing the quadruple world champion one day.

"Of course I want Max in our car. What kind of team principal would I be if I didn’t?" he said.

"I’ve known Max, Jos and Raymond for many years, but friendship isn’t enough to link him to an Audi cockpit right now."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed the momentum behind both Audi and fellow incoming manufacturer Cadillac. "Next year we’ll have more manufacturers in Formula 1 than ever before," he said.

"And that’s in turbulent times for the automotive industry. There would be many good reasons not to do it - but we offer car companies a relevant product and spectators an attractive package. That’s our recipe for success."