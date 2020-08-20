Belgian GP || August 30 || 15h10 (Local time)

Honda driver Yuki Tsunoda eyes Alpha Tauri seat

"Sooner or later, he will sit at the wheel of the AlphaTauri"

Search

By GMM

20 August 2020 - 14:56
Honda driver Yuki Tsunoda eyes (...)

A clear frontrunner for an Alpha Tauri seat in 2021 has emerged.

Honda-linked Formula 2 driver Yuki Tsunoda, 20, is sixth overall in his first Formula 2 campaign this year.

After winning an F2 race for the first time at Silverstone, the Japanese said: "For sure I need lots of wins and above all more consistency.

"Hopefully I can get that and lots of points in the championship and then hopefully I can get a seat in 2021 with Alpha Tauri," Tsunoda added.

In Barcelona, Alpha Tauri team boss Franz Tost was asked about Tsunoda’s comments and progress.

"First of all, Red Bull and Honda support Tsunoda because he is a very talented driver," he said.

"Last year he showed his skills in Formula 3, and this season he was leading in Austria but then due to problems with radio communication he finished second.

"But last weekend Yuki won the race because he is constantly improving his results and gaining experience," Tost added.

"I do expect that, sooner or later, he will sit at the wheel of the Alpha Tauri."

keyboard_arrow_left

Alonso admits Indy 500 win ’difficult’

Portimao planning for F1 spectators

keyboard_arrow_right

AlphaTauri

More on AlphaTauri

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less