Honda driver Yuki Tsunoda eyes Alpha Tauri seat

A clear frontrunner for an Alpha Tauri seat in 2021 has emerged.

Honda-linked Formula 2 driver Yuki Tsunoda, 20, is sixth overall in his first Formula 2 campaign this year.

After winning an F2 race for the first time at Silverstone, the Japanese said: "For sure I need lots of wins and above all more consistency.

"Hopefully I can get that and lots of points in the championship and then hopefully I can get a seat in 2021 with Alpha Tauri," Tsunoda added.

In Barcelona, Alpha Tauri team boss Franz Tost was asked about Tsunoda’s comments and progress.

"First of all, Red Bull and Honda support Tsunoda because he is a very talented driver," he said.

"Last year he showed his skills in Formula 3, and this season he was leading in Austria but then due to problems with radio communication he finished second.

"But last weekend Yuki won the race because he is constantly improving his results and gaining experience," Tost added.

"I do expect that, sooner or later, he will sit at the wheel of the Alpha Tauri."