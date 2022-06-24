Honda could return to F1 in 2026 - report

By GMM 24 June 2022 - 11:25





Formula 1 and Volkswagen are getting nervous about delays in the finalisation of the engine rules for 2026.

Porsche and Audi intend to enter F1 for the beginning of the simpler and greener set of new engine rules, but Auto Motor und Sport reports that "renegotiations and internal quarrels" are holding up the green light.

"Actually, the World Council should approve the regulations on June 29," said correspondent Michael Schmidt.

"Audi and Porsche are now pushing for the green light before the summer break, while the FIA is promising that it will come in July."

That probably won’t be in time for the Austrian GP, though, which is where Porsche and Red Bull apparently wanted to make their 2026 collaboration official.

The delay also means the identity of Audi’s works partner, which is hotly tipped to be Sauber, will remain under wraps for now.

The Volkswagen Group, meanwhile, is apparently "nervous" that Formula 1 is taking so long with its 2026 regulations.

And according to Schmidt, so too is F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, because two more car manufacturers involved in the sport is a big deal.

Apparently, the delays are about reconciling the differences between the VW brands and the established manufacturers in Formula 1, especially under the new financial limitations.

Also, "an internal FIA dispute" held things up even further, with a reported conflict between FIA president Muhammed Ben Sulayem and secretary general Peter Bayer leading to the latter’s departure.

Ben Sulayem has now assured the VW marques that the regulations will be in place in July.

"This was confirmed personally to the management boards of Audi and Porsche in separate telephone conferences before the Canadian GP by Ben Sulayem and Domenicali," Schmidt revealed.

After the Audi and Porsche deals are set in stone, Schmidt thinks it is possible that Honda will announce its full return to Formula 1 for 2026.

"If that happens, they could team up with Alpha Tauri or even take over the Faenza team," he said.

"After the summer break, we should know more."