Hamilton turned down coronavirus test

Lewis Hamilton says he turned down the opportunity to be tested for coronavirus.

Concerns about the Mercedes driver’s health did the rounds after he was photographed with actor Idris Elba and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie, who both subsequently tested positive.

Hamilton is now self-isolating, but he turned down the chance to be tested because "people need it more than I do".

"I wanted to let you know that I’m doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day," he said on social media.

"I have zero symptoms, and it’s now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is ok.

"I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn’t showing any symptoms at all," Hamilton added.