Now Baku set to be postponed

Baku, which until now looked set to host the new 2020 season opener, is now expected to be postponed as well.

With the opening seven races on the original schedule now cancelled or postponed, Azerbaijan’s June 7 event then looked set to be the first this year.

But international media reports now say the postponement will be made official on Monday.

British GP boss Stuart Pringle, referring to the July 19 race at Silverstone, also admits cancellation is on the cards over the coronavirus crisis.

"I would like to reassure our fans that, should we be forced to cancel the grand prix, all customers who have purchased a ticket will be given the option of a full refund," he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the globe, and looks set to potentially ruin the 2020 world championship altogether.

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that’s not the important thing.

"We take our racing very seriously because we love it," he said in an open letter. "But in the grand scheme of things, it is by no means essential.

"The health and wellbeing of our fans, our team members and society in general, however, is.

"In the coming weeks and months, we’ll have to adapt to new challenges, but we’ll approach those with the same energy and determination to those we encounter on track.

"We will not be silent but embrace our creativity and use our platform to be a positive voice in the F1 community," Wolff added.

Writing on social media, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner agrees, emphasising that the pandemic "transcends our sport and change is a necessity".