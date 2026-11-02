Hamilton slams Leclerc ’mentality’ after clash

Ferrari’s simmering driver tension exploded in Mexico, with Lewis Hamilton accusing Charles Leclerc of working against the team and Frederic Vasseur furious after Max Verstappen snatched a race the Scuderia appeared capable of dominating.

Hamilton started from his first Ferrari pole and initially led, but the two red cars fought aggressively through the opening corners before both ran off at Turn 4.

Leclerc received only a five-second penalty, with the stewards reducing the usual ten seconds because Hamilton had also left the circuit.

Hamilton was furious.

"When your teammate works against you and then you lose positions like that, it’s definitely tough," he said.

"We could have easily had a one-two today."

He said Ferrari’s lack of firm rules between its drivers can no longer continue unchecked.

"We don’t have rules of engagement, and whether or not that will change anything from Charles’ side, I don’t know," said the seven time world champion.

"Something needs to change for sure."

Hamilton went further when asked about Leclerc’s approach, rejecting the idea that age or inexperience explained it.

"The guy is 28 years old, so I don’t think it’s an age thing," he said.

"I think it’s a mentality thing. It’s like, ’Do or die. Either I win or none of us do,’ and it shouldn’t be that."

Hamilton also pointedly invoked the drivers’ contractual responsibility to Ferrari.

"Working as a team is a part of our job and a part of our contract," he said.

"That will just continue unless action is taken, if a real deep, serious conversation is had."

Vasseur was equally angry when he spoke to Canal Plus.

"I’m struggling to swallow it because I think it’s a lack of respect," said the team boss.

"Disrespectful to the brand, disrespectful to all the people who work here, to the efforts we make."

Vasseur insisted he was not blaming Leclerc alone, noting Hamilton also went off, but said both drivers must remember who they represent.

"We have 2000 people working behind us, and they don’t race for themselves, they do it for all these people."

Leclerc defended his decision not to immediately surrender the position.

"I don’t know if Lewis was expecting me to let him through to third, but given Max was ahead in second, I thought it was worth holding my place and seeing how things went," he said.

Hamilton nevertheless said Ferrari had effectively gifted Verstappen the victory.

"We had the car to win. Then we gave the gift to Max," he said.

Verstappen agreed Ferrari was "100 percent" faster on Sunday.

Meanwhile, champion-elect Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes teammate George Russell skipped mandatory post-race media duties and also failed to attend the stewards hearing after a miserable P6 finish amid more technical problems.

Mercedes was fined EUR 5000, with Toto Wolff saying Russell was "distraught". Footage showed the team boss apologising to the Briton for the "sh*tshow".