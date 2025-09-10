Leclerc’s Ferrari future again in spotlight

Charles Leclerc’s long-term position at Ferrari is once more being questioned in the Italian press following a podium near-miss at Monza.

Eurosport Italia pointed to the "unspecified" nature of Leclerc’s current multi-year contract, noting that his stay in red could depend on how Ferrari performs under the sweeping 2026 rules.

"His future could change if 2026 proves as disappointing as the current season. There are clauses that could alter the relationship," the outlet claimed.

Although Leclerc continues to strike the right notes publicly, some of his remarks after Monza hinted at resignation.

"I didn’t have much faith in my ability to win a grand prix this year before arriving in Monza, and I don’t have it now, so I’d say this race hasn’t changed much," the 27-year-old said.

It has been almost twelve months since his last grand prix victory.

"I’m not indifferent to Verstappen’s victories or those of Piastri and Norris," Leclerc added. "But what I care about is bringing Ferrari back to the top, that’s my only obsession."

The Monegasque also suggested his focus is already on the next rules reset: "My mind is on 2026."

Speculation also surrounds who will sit alongside him in the longer term. Reports have linked Max Verstappen with Ferrari for 2027, ostensibly as Lewis Hamilton’s successor - or perhaps as Leclerc’s replacement.

Sky Deutschland pundit Ralf Schumacher said: "Somehow I have the feeling that this could be a great fit."

At the same time, Ferrari legend Jean Alesi was critical of Hamilton for not offering Leclerc a slipstream in qualifying at Monza. Writing in Corriere della Sera, Alesi said: "I didn’t like Hamilton’s attitude.

"He really could have and perhaps should have helped Leclerc in qualifying on Saturday. Everyone expected such behaviour from Lewis, without even being asked to do so, given his words, the course of the season, his first meeting with the Italian fans."