Hamilton, Mercedes dominant for ’too long’ - Stewart
"The Honda engine is now good enough"
Search
F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart thinks it’s time a new world champion is crowned.
"It’s always nice to see a young challenger who can attack the leader," the 82-year-old, a former triple world champion and team owner, told Ziggo Sport.
"Lewis Hamilton was the leader for too long," he insisted. "His team has been dominant for so long that we haven’t experience this for a long time."
Stewart is therefore open about who he is putting his support behind for the remainder of the 2021 season.
"Max Verstappen has put the sport back on the map, because it’s so important that there is someone in Formula 1 who provides the action and the tension.
"The Honda engine is now good enough for Verstappen can take the fight to them. He’s also hungrier than Hamilton," the Scot added.
But even Hamilton, 36, insists that he welcomes the current battle against Red Bull’s championship leader Verstappen.
"It is extremely difficult to race against Verstappen, but there are so many drivers who are difficult to fight," he told the Dutch broadcaster NOS.
"Verstappen is extra difficult because he is very talented and in a very good team. He’s in the shape of his life right now, both physically and mentally I think," said Hamilton.
"It’s a hard fight, but that’s what makes it beautiful."
Mercedes
add_circle Wolff shows Hamilton he’s ’not the king’
add_circle Hamilton, Mercedes dominant for ’too long’ - Stewart
add_circle Italian GP 2021 - Mercedes F1 preview
add_circle Official: Russell finally confirmed at Mercedes F1 for 2022
More on Mercedes
Red Bull
add_circle ’Huge relief’ Dutch GP pressure over - Verstappen
add_circle Hamilton, Mercedes dominant for ’too long’ - Stewart
add_circle Dutch GP showed Verstappen can win 2021 title - Hulkenberg
add_circle Italian GP 2021 - Red Bull preview
add_circle Father went to hospital after Verstappen win
More on Red Bull