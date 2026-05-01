Verstappen still weighing F1 future despite rule tweaks

Max Verstappen says Formula 1’s rule tweaks will not change his thinking about the future.

Amid ongoing criticism of the 2026 regulations, the quadruple world champion made clear the small changes debuting in Miami fall well short.

"The changes that have been implemented are no more than a tickle," he said.

"In the end, Formula 1 is very complex and political. Everyone has done their best to change something, but this will not change the world."

"It involves small adjustments - I hope we can implement really big changes next year."

When asked about his own future after previously hinting at a possible exit, the 28-year-old Dutchman gave little away.

"To be honest, I have nothing new to say in this area," he said.

"I still have time and I take my time too."

Verstappen also dismissed suggestions that the future departure of his long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase would influence his thinking.

"That has nothing to do with it," said the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen defended his ongoing scathing critique of the highly controversial 2026 regulations.

"I speak only for the purity of the sport and what we need, and for the drivers and what we feel in the car," he said.

"You have to understand that it is also a company and a sport. That’s why it can sometimes become very political."

He also shrugged off concerns about risk after his father Jos’ recent rollover rally crash, amid calls for Red Bull to limit his own off-track racing activities.

"Sometimes, unfortunately, you have bad luck," Verstappen said.

"I could go to the hotel tonight, slip in the shower, and break my neck."

"Racing is dangerous and sometimes you have bad luck."