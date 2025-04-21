Hamilton having ’too many ups and downs’ - Vasseur

The first signs of criticism aimed at Lewis Hamilton are beginning to emerge from the Ferrari camp.

The seven time world champion’s move from Mercedes to Maranello was arguably the biggest talking point of the entire winter - but five races in, it is clear that the 40-year-old is struggling.

Hamilton’s mood notably slumped in Saudi Arabia.

When asked if he felt comfortable in the car at Jeddah, the record-holding winner of 105 career grands prix answered: "No, not for a second.

"I mean, the car is clearly capable of finishing third as Charles (Leclerc) is on the podium, so I can’t even say it’s the car," said the Briton.

"Obviously I’m not happy with my results, and I know the fans aren’t happy. I’m sure the team isn’t happy either, and I know the bosses aren’t happy."

When asked if he knows what to do next to improve, Hamilton answered simply: "No. There’s really nothing to take away from these three weeks except that I’m slow.

"I mean, there’s a lot in the data obviously, but to be honest, the difference with Charles in the data doesn’t seem significant. It’s just ... I’m slower in the corners.

"We have a slightly different setup, so I need to see if the car likes that setup better. Obviously Charles and his side are just doing a better job.

"I have a week of work coming up, not a week off. After today, I’ll have to cancel some things."

However, Hamilton sees no light at the end of the tunnel for now. "I think I’ll suffer in Miami too," he said. "I don’t know how long I’ll struggle, but it’s definitely painful. There’s no solution at the moment," he told Sky Italia.

"So... that’s how it’s going to be for the rest of the year. It’s going to be painful," said Hamilton, who quipped despondently that perhaps a "brain transplant" would help.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur has stridently defended a much-needed adjustment period for Hamilton, but the first signs of frustration emerged at Jeddah late on Sunday.

While hailing Leclerc’s first podium of the season, Vasseur said of Hamilton: "It was more difficult for him - 30 seconds behind Charles.

"He had a decent second stint, but he struggled at the end. He’s having too many ups and downs - he has them and the team has them."

The Frenchman continued to Sky Deutschland: "I haven’t discussed it with him, but it’s a bit up and down. He wasn’t always that far off the pace, but I’ll have to discuss it with Lewis first."

When asked what he thinks is wrong with Hamilton, Vasseur answered: "It’s the confidence in the car and also the confidence in himself, as everything is new here."

Former senior Ferrari engineer Toni Cuquerella, however, does not think Hamilton is still adapting to an unfamiliar Maranello-built car.

"I think it won’t take too much longer for him to adapt," he told DAZN. "He’s already adapted.

"This is the Hamilton we have in F1 now - the same one who left Mercedes with (George) Russell ahead of him."