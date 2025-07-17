Hamilton and Leclerc try out major Ferrari upgrade

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are getting a preview of a major rear suspension upgrade for their 2025 Ferrari this week.

While a ’TPC’ test with a two-year-old Ferrari is occurring at the same time, the Formula 1 duo are collecting the maximum 200 kilometres in the current car at Ferrari-owned Mugello on Thursday.

During the so-called ’filming day’ activities, Hamilton and Leclerc will give their feedback about the all-new suspension, which according to La Gazzetta dello Sport "involved moving the attachment point of the upper wishbone".

"Making this modification is absolutely non-trivial," said journalist Paolo Filisetti, "as it requires ensuring the exact point on the carbon fibre structure covering the gearbox can withstand the loads induced at the new attachment point".

Deputy team boss Jerome D’Ambrosio revealed recently that Ferrari newcomer Lewis Hamilton has gradually been moving closer to Leclerc’s preferred setup at recent races.

"You need a certain balance if you want to get the most out of the car," he said, "and Charles has had a car in recent races that was a bit more prone to oversteer. That worked well for him.

"In fact, Lewis has also been going that direction recently, and it’s working well for him as well."

Indeed, while the drivers’ and constructors’ world titles are out of reach, Ferrari is determined to at least hold off Mercedes and Red Bull for second overall.

A new floor was introduced recently, and the new rear suspension is expected to get a lot more out of both developments.

"We’re improving the car step by step," said Leclerc, "but we’re not yet at a point where we can be happy.

"But we’re back on track with development. The new floor was a step forward, and the next batch of new parts will bring us closer to McLaren.

"I don’t think we’ll catch them," he added, "but we can get close enough to put them under pressure."

Hamilton is also happier with his latest feeling in the car, but he admits his priority is that the all-new car for 2026 has "some of my DNA in it".

"I’m slowly getting used to this Ferrari," said the seven-time world champion. "The next new developments give us hope that we can take another step soon.

"Charles has found his way and his setup - how the car works best. I’ve tried all sorts of directions, but haven’t found what I’m looking for yet.

"So now I want to make sure that doesn’t happen again next year."