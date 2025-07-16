Ferrari preparing for last major upgrade of 2025

Amid speculation and scrutiny, Ferrari’s preparations for the second half of the 2025 season are firmly underway.

In Austria recently, the last aerodynamic upgrade for this season from the Maranello wind tunnel emerged on the red single seater - a new floor.

And this week, during a ’filming day’ at Ferrari-owned Mugello on Wednesday, the 2025 car will feature the long-awaited new rear suspension layout - ahead of a very likely debut at Spa-Francorchamps next weekend.

Nonetheless, long-time test driver and Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene admits Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are not targeting the drivers’ title.

"I hope the fight between (Lando) Norris and (Oscar) Piastri continues until the very end," he told Diario Sport, "because they will be the two fighting for the title."

The Spaniard says Ferrari is also not trying to close the huge points gap to McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

"We are fighting more with Mercedes and Red Bull," said 51-year-old Gene.

"We are trying to secure second place in the constructors’ championship - it’s important for us. Although to do so we must work well as a team. At the moment we are doing well. Our drivers are giving their all."

Ferrari and the drivers, however, have not done well enough to silence criticism from within Italy and rampant speculation that team boss Frederic Vasseur’s expiring contract will not be renewed.

A lot of hopes are now turning to Ferrari’s handling of the all-new regulations for 2026.

"It’s a very big change," said Gene.

As for 2025, that has been a big change - and challenge - for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. "Not only Hamilton," said Gene. "All the drivers who have changed teams have had a bit of a time adapting to their new car.

"Especially noticeable has been the case of those who had been in a team for many years, like Lewis, who spent 12 years at Mercedes," he said. "It’s been a complicated year for him, although Austria was his best race, apart from the sprint that he won in China.

"The truth is that he has driven well. I have the feeling that he is adapting better and better to the car. But next year, this whole process of adapting to the team, to the driving, to our entire working method, will be over.

"It remains to be seen whether we can give him a competitive car, because no matter how confident we are, we can’t know that," said Gene.