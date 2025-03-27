Half the grid made flexi-wing changes - FIA

Half of the entire Formula 1 grid had to made rear wing modifications amid a further FIA clampdown against excessive flexibility that applied from Shanghai.

Some teams, namely McLaren - accused of cleverly using wing design to pass the FIA’s tests but create a ’mini DRS’ effect at speed - denied that any changes were required from the Chinese GP.

Other reports suggested Alpine and Haas were the teams that made the biggest changes.

But the FIA’s single-seater boss Nikolas Tombazis revealed: "Four of five teams had cars that did not meet the new requirements."

In China, the FIA ordered that high-definition cameras be fitted to all cars in free practice to monitor flexibility beyond the static scrutineering tests.

"There are no questions outstanding now," Tombazis said, "but we will continue to use cameras.

"We combine the results of the load tests and the data from the cameras to make sure we don’t miss any tricks. At the moment, the FIA is satisfied with the approach of the teams to prevent rear wing flex.

"But we understand that the teams are always trying to get the best out of their cars and we must remain vigilant. Our view is that a car that passes the FIA tests is generally legal, unless it has hidden mechanisms or things based on non-linear properties of materials, temperature and other such factors.

"In these cases, we intervene."