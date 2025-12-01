McLaren setting up ’biggest defeat in F1 history’ - media

The 2025 world championship will go down to the wire after McLaren threw away a likely 1-2 in Qatar with what rivals are calling one of the most baffling strategy errors in years.

The ’Papaya’-coloured team was the only outfit not to pit under the early safety car - a call that detonated Oscar Piastri’s dominant weekend and handed Max Verstappen and Red Bull another lifeline.

Sky Italia’s Carlo Vanzini didn’t hold back: "If McLaren lose the world championship, it would be the biggest defeat in F1 history."

Even Dr Helmut Marko mocked the team’s much-debated "Papaya Rules" philosophy of equal treatment. "I’m not that familiar with all these papaya rules," he smiled.

"We certainly would have brought in at least one of our drivers."

Ralf Schumacher was even more scathing.

"You don’t need to be a doctor to realise you need to pit," he said.

"There are too many errors with a superior car. They’re overthinking it. Whoever is behind these strategies, it’s about time they looked for a better solution."

McLaren insists fairness was a factor, but not the deciding one - while Lando Norris denied outright that the "papaya rules" guided the call.

"Everyone’s saying it, but that has nothing to do with it," he insisted.

Team boss Andrea Stella, however, admitted equality was part of the discussion. "That was part of the considerations. But it wasn’t the main reason," said the Italian. "We just made a mistake."

With Norris now just 12 points ahead of Verstappen and Piastri another four behind, the big question is whether Norris becomes the clear number 1 for Abu Dhabi.

Ralf says the choice is obvious.

"A decision has to be made now," said the German. "Max is there, and Max isn’t joking. Lando needs the help of his teammate."

Stella, though, ruled out team orders. "We must respect Oscar’s chance of winning and let the drivers race."

Having executed the strategy perfectly, Red Bull sent the strategist Hannah Schmitz to the podium to collect the trophy. "They are in a very difficult position and want to treat both drivers the same," she told Viaplay when asked about McLaren’s error.

"We were in the position to benefit from this."

Team boss Laurent Mekies said there was only one law when fighting Verstappen. "When you’re up against Max, you know he doesn’t make mistakes. That increases the pressure.

"Our team isn’t afraid to take risks - and that has a psychological effect."

Verstappen smirked at McLaren’s call. "An interesting move," he said.

As for whether he can complete the comeback, the quadruple world champion answered: "It’s all possible now. A race like today shows a lot can happen. I’m probably relying on that."

Having dominated all weekend, ending a mysterious performance slump, Piastri was incredulous. "Speechless - I don’t have any words," he said on the radio after the chequered flag.

Later, he admitted: "Pretty high frustration - and that’s saying a lot after the last few races."