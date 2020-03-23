23 March 2020
Mercedes switch to go ahead - McLaren
"We will modify the current chassis to accommodate it"
McLaren says it will press ahead with switching to Mercedes power for 2021.
Some had wondered whether the move from Renault to Mercedes power would go ahead, now that the teams will use their 2020-spec cars next year as well.
A McLaren spokesperson said: "We will be using Mercedes engines in 2021, as originally planned.
"We will modify the current chassis to accommodate it."
