Mercedes switch to go ahead - McLaren

By GMM

23 March 2020 - 08:55
McLaren says it will press ahead with switching to Mercedes power for 2021.

Some had wondered whether the move from Renault to Mercedes power would go ahead, now that the teams will use their 2020-spec cars next year as well.

A McLaren spokesperson said: "We will be using Mercedes engines in 2021, as originally planned.

"We will modify the current chassis to accommodate it."

