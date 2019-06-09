Great-Britain - GP preview - Racing Point

Lance Stroll

“I always enjoy the British Grand Prix. It’s almost my second home because I visit our factory every week for simulator and engineering sessions. You can even see the circuit from our main entrance, which is pretty cool, and it’s one of the best laps of the year. I think it’s a favourite for all the drivers on the grid.

“It’s just a fun track to drive because it’s so quick. Corners such as Maggotts and Becketts are the ones I enjoy the most. It’s where the car comes alive because you have so much grip and it just makes you smile inside your helmet. The atmosphere is also amazing, with the British fans giving all the drivers a lot of support. We really get to see that on Sunday during the drivers’ parade. There is so much energy and it’s a special feeling.

“It’s hard to know what to expect in terms of performance because it’s a very tight midfield. I felt quite happy with the balance in Austria and we are chipping away each race to find improvements to the car. There’s a big effort happening in all areas of the team. It’s a determined group of people and I know we have some good things in the pipeline which will take us in the right direction.”

Sergio Perez

“Silverstone is special in every way. It’s an amazing track, full of history, and it’s located right next to our factory. More than any other team, this really is a home event for us.

“I grew up racing in England in Formula 3 and always loved driving at Silverstone. It was a place I dreamed about visiting when I was just starting out in karting. The grandstands are always full from Friday to Sunday and the British fans really love our sport. There’s a great atmosphere, especially on race day.

“It’s one of the best places to experience the performance of an F1 car. I love the middle sector where the famous high-speed corners are located. It’s so enjoyable and it’s probably the best sequence of corners. You feel the car on the limit and the g-forces acting on your body. It’s a great sensation.

“Because our factory is next door, we spend a lot of time there in the lead up to the race. There’s a team barbeque and it’s nice to see all the staff and their families. It’s an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all the hundreds of people who have helped to make our car. I want to make them happy on Sunday by scoring some points.”

Otmar Szafnauer

“Silverstone is one of the most important weekends of the year for this team. It’s our home race and we are busy on and off the track. With our proximity to the circuit, we make a big effort to bring as many staff to the track as possible and we invite them and their families to a barbeque at the factory on Saturday. It’s the one race where the whole company can come together and experience the race weekend in one location. In that sense we are in a unique position compared to the other teams.”