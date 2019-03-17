Giovinazzi to learn from ’teacher’ Raikkonen

Antonio Giovinazzi says he wants to learn from his experienced teammate in 2019.

The Italian, with only two grands prix under his belt, is making his full F1 debut this year for Alfa Romeo.

"With Kimi next door, for me he can be a teacher and I have a lot to learn," said Giovinazzi, a 25-year-old Ferrari junior.

39-year-old Kimi Raikkonen has won 21 grands prix, and the world championship for Ferrari in 2007.

"He has more experience than me, he is a reference and his results will be connected to mine," Giovinazzi is quoted by Sky Italia.

"I think I have a great teammate, very strong, and he can be a good teacher and a point of reference."

Alfa Romeo, formerly called Sauber, has had a strong start to the 2019 winter test. Giovinazzi said: "In the end last year they were in the top ten, and now we hope to start from there."

Raikkonen says he is also enjoying his fresh start, after several years with Ferrari.

"There is no more politics here," he is quoted by Blick. "I really enjoy driving and here everything revolves around the sport. There is no bullshit."