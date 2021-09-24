Giovinazzi still waiting for Alfa Romeo call

Antonio Giovinazzi says he is still not sure if he will be racing an Alfa Romeo in 2022.

The Swiss-based team, headed by Frederic Vasseur, is currently weighing up the identity of Valtteri Bottas’ teammate for next year - with the well-funded Chinese F2 frontrunner Guanyu Zhou in pole position.

Vasseur says the final decision will be made in October, once the outcome of the Formula 2 championship is known.

"I don’t know when the decision about the contract will be made," Ferrari-backed Giovinazzi, who made his full F1 debut for the team in 2019, said at Sochi.

"This is not a question for me, but for Frederic Vasseur. I have no choice but to try to perform as confidently as in the previous two races, and, if possible, earn points.

"Hopefully that will be enough."

It has been reported that certain Italian authorities are looking to join Ferrari in getting behind the 27-year-old’s push to keep racing in F1.

"Someone is saying that apparently but I have no news. I haven’t personally negotiated with anyone about this," Giovinazzi insists.

If he does lose his seat, the Italian admits he will have to look into "options" to extend his motor racing career elsewhere.

"All my efforts at the moment are on staying in Formula 1," said Giovinazzi.

"If it doesn’t work out, I will think about other options, but that will be next year."