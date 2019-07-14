Germany 2019 - GP preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen

“I like the German Grand Prix and there are always lots of Dutch fans to support us at Hockenheim as it’s not far to travel. The stadium section is very cool as you enter into a fast corner and then a banked corner with only a small area of run-off. There is quite a bit of time to be gained through the last few corners if you get the right flow onto the straight. I think it’s going to be a warm weekend again which is always more challenging and more fun. We’re on a good run with the car and improving every weekend, so I can’t wait to get started again.”

Pierre Gasly

“I’m excited for the next round in Germany, especially after a strong weekend at Silverstone, and I’m looking forward to carrying this good momentum forward. I was back in the car on Tuesday after the race for the Pirelli tyre test so now I will take a couple of days off, rest a little and then it’s time to train hard and get back in the beast! Hockenheim is a track I like and I would have loved to race on the old Hockenheimring which was even more special than the current one. Nevertheless it’s still a pretty exciting circuit in terms of racing and last year’s race was quite epic with a lot of things happening. I like the stadium part in the last sector the most as it’s so technical and challenging. Hockenheim is also the only place in my career where the fire extinguisher has exploded in my face whilst racing, so hopefully this year it will treat us better!”﻿