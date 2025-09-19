Leclerc defends Ferrari loyalty amid rumours

Charles Leclerc has rejected suggestions he is running out of patience with Ferrari despite another season without a title challenge.

Reports in Italy recently linked the Monegasque’s comments, including scathing critique about how the 2026 car felt in the simulator, to simmering frustration inside Maranello.

But speaking to Sky Italia at Baku, Leclerc clarified: "What I said in the past wasn’t directed at Ferrari but at the rules. I won’t go into that anymore. If we win, I’ll love them to death.

"Let’s try to start this new era on the right foot, but the truth is there are too many question marks for everyone and we don’t know what it will be."

He also dismissed speculation about potentially leaving Ferrari in frustration.

"I love this team very much, I think that’s the answer," said the 27-year-old.

"I’ve always loved Ferrari and that’s where my motivation comes from, because I want to bring it back to the top, no matter what. I’ll do absolutely everything until I stop believing in the project, but right now I’m fully involved in it, working hard on it, and that’s what motivates me."

Acknowledging Ferrari’s gap to McLaren this year, Leclerc admitted: "It’s disappointing compared to what we wanted, but it’s the situation we’re in. As a driver, I have to make the most of it, not just for the team but for myself. I’m very competitive, so I have to keep improving."

Leclerc said he has learned to manage the scrutiny of racing in red since his early years. "Since then, it’s important to take a step back and not always react to emotions or what is said," he reflected.

On the controversial 2026 regulations, he explained that since denouncing how the car felt in the simulator, a lot has changed.

"The pace of improvement is impressive. I still think it’s going to be a huge change and there will be things that will be very difficult to change," said Leclerc. "But I’m taking it as a challenge.

"I’m sure that if we win, I’ll love these regulations. If not, it could be four long years until the next change."

Finally, on Max Verstappen’s recent claim that Leclerc may be the best driver in Formula 1, he responded: "There’s a lot of respect between us.

"We grew up together and competed against each other for many years. Unfortunately, in F1, we haven’t competed properly against each other yet. I hope that will be the case one day."