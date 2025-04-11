FIA president jets into trouble in Bahrain

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is jetting into a difficult situation in Bahrain.

Absent from Formula 1 recently, reportedly due to Ramadan, the FIA president will lead a pivotal meeting of engine suppliers as they discuss the potential return of V10 engines.

The conversation about potentially shortening the forthcoming regulations era of even more electrified turbo engines is believed to be powered by Red Bull and Ferrari.

"What I’ve seen for next year isn’t particularly exciting for me," Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc admitted in Bahrain.

"I’d say most of us share the same opinion. Maybe some will be more vocal than others for different reasons. But I think we all agree that the V10 will be a much better solution."

It is almost certain, however, that the majority will in fact not vote for a change of direction. Also to be discussed in the Bahrain meeting, however, is the FIA’s belated signing of the Concorde Agreement - with Liberty Media and the eleven teams for 2026 and beyond already signed up.

Not just that, in the hours before the Bahrain meeting, the paddock was reacting to the latest sign of instability under Ben Sulayem’s reign - the shock resignation of deputy president for sport, Robert Reid.

He slammed a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" and "critical decisions being made without due process". Shortly afterwards, former FIA chief executive Natalie Robyn said it indicated the FIA has "serious ongoing structural challenges".

Grand Prix Drivers’ Association co-director George Russell admitted his concern.

"Unfortunately, every time we hear some news from that side of the sport it is not really a big surprise," said the Mercedes driver. "Things seem to be continuously going in an unstable direction.

"I’ve got to be honest, we are getting to a point now where our actions are having little impact with those guys."

Indeed, fellow GPDA co-director Carlos Sainz was furious in Bahrain when asked about his 10,000 euro FIA fine for being five seconds late to the national anthem at Suzuka despite having a doctor’s explanation about his stomach upset.

He now risks a further fine from the FIA for his amusing "Sh*t happens" explanation in Thursday’s official FIA press conference.

"I hope someone tells me where this 10k goes," said the Spaniard. "Then I can at least say ’Ok, it went to a nice cause’."