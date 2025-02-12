FIA could permit twelfth team on F1 grid
"I suffered a big attack because of the eleventh team"
A twelfth Formula 1 team could soon be following in Cadillac’s wheel-tracks.
After a long fight with F1 commercial rights holder Liberty Media and the existing ten teams, Cadillac - originally Andretti - was finally allowed to enter the sport from 2026.
"I didn’t understand it," F1 legend Gerhard Berger told Auto Motor und Sport when asked about Liberty’s opposition. "Maybe there’s something in the background that I don’t know about.
"What more could you want than an American team with an American driver and the power of Cadillac behind it? Yes, Cadillac takes a bit of money away from the other teams, but it also brings in new sponsors.
"A better solution should have been found rather than arguing for two years," Berger said.
Andretti-Cadillac was always supported by the FIA, which is headed by controversial president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The FIA president is now hinting that F1 should max out the grid by adding a twelfth team.
"We are very aware that I suffered a big attack because of the eleventh team," Ben Sulayem said. "But now we have an eleventh team.
"Was it necessary to go through all that mess to have it? I don’t think so," he added. "There were clear regulations, and we are even allowed to have twelve teams.
"Are we going to have twelve? If the right team comes, the FIA will open the expression of interest. We are not afraid of anyone. We will do what is right for the FIA."
FIA
Deputy F1 race director about merit, not gender - FIA
More race directors and stewards in 2025 - FIA
Team bosses back FIA over swearing penalties
Red Bull ’furious’ amid FIA’s flexi-wing U-turn
More on FIA
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
FIA could permit twelfth team on F1 grid
F1 owner Liberty investigated over MotoGP deal
EU probe could stall Liberty’s MotoGP deal
Ecclestone to make millions in F1 car sale
More British pundits face axe over bias accusations
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media