25 November 2019
Ferrari says ’air fully cleared’ after Brazil crash
"No official summit nor video conference"
Ferrari says "the air is now fully cleared" between the drivers and boss Mattia Binotto ahead of the Abu Dhabi season finale this weekend.
Binotto and Ferrari chairman John Elkann were admittedly furious after Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided in Brazil.
Reports had indicated that the drivers were summoned to Maranello for crisis talks, but a Ferrari spokesperson says "no official summit nor video conference" was held.
But the spokesperson revealed: "Since last Sunday, Mattia and the drivers have spoken every day, as they would normally do anyway.
"The air is now fully cleared and we are focusing on Abu Dhabi."
