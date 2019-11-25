Latifi hints at 2020 Williams seat

Nicholas Latifi has given another strong indication that he will move into Formula 1 in 2020.

It is essentially an open secret that the 24-year-old son of billionaire McLaren co-owner Michael Latifi will replace Robert Kubica at Williams.

In Brazil, where he drove the Williams in Friday practice, he said: "I hope to announce my plans for 2020 very soon."

2019 was Latifi’s fourth consecutive season in F2, and he looks set to finish this year’s championship as runner-up.

He is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport as announcing that he will not return to the feeder category in 2020.

"Right from the start of the season I knew it would be my last year, whether it was good or bad," Latifi told the Italian newspaper.

"I am happy to have done a good season. We will see what the plan will be for next year."