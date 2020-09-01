Ferrari needs ’very, very big step’ for 2021 - Sainz

Carlos Sainz, who is moving to the Maranello team next year, says Ferrari needs to take a "very, very, very, very big step" with its engine for 2021.

However, the Spaniard backs the fabled Italian team to get it done.

"It took Renault three years, and it took Honda some time too," said the McLaren driver. "But the fact that Renault is so close to Mercedes now shows that it can be done."

Sainz admits that it will take some time though.

"It’s a long way to go and it’s going to take a very, very, very, very big step to get back where the rest of us are. But if a team can do it, it’s Ferrari.

"I’ll be the first to push in the factory to find more performance. I’ll push everyone as soon as I’m there."

The man Sainz is replacing - Sebastian Vettel - says Ferrari has work to do in every single department.

"We actually learned quite a bit in Spa," said the German. "We were able to find the real weakness of the car, namely that there are no strong points."